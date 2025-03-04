Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThreatMon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unknown external assets will get the most from ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence; its continuous discovery and real-time asset inventory actually surfaces forgotten cloud instances and third-party integrations that traditional vulnerability scanners miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM entirely, meaning you get asset mapping and anomaly detection without separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is internal vulnerability remediation or you need deep integration with existing SIEM platforms; ThreatMon is built for external visibility first, not incident response correlation.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring, Security misconfiguration scanning..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization. ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with Automated external asset discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring, Security misconfiguration scanning.
Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by ThreatMon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Map and ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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