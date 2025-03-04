Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..

ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring, Security misconfiguration scanning..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.