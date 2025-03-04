Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Team Cymru RADAR is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Team Cymru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in discovered-but-unmapped internet-facing assets will get immediate value from Team Cymru RADAR, which surfaces what you actually own across third parties and supply chain using Netflow data from 700+ ISP partnerships rather than active scanning. The platform maps tens of thousands of resources with automated CVE and KEV enrichment, directly supporting the ID.AM and GV.SC functions where most organizations have the biggest blind spots. Skip this if your external attack surface is already well-inventoried or if you need detection and response capabilities; RADAR is asset discovery and exposure assessment, not incident investigation.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
Passive asset discovery platform using Netflow data for attack surface mapping
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs Team Cymru RADAR for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Team Cymru RADAR: Passive asset discovery platform using Netflow data for attack surface mapping. built by Team Cymru. Core capabilities include Passive asset discovery using Netflow data from 700+ network partnerships, Automated discovery of internet-facing IPs, domains, and infrastructure, Auto-enrichment with CVEs, KEVs, ASN, and behavioral tags..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization. Team Cymru RADAR differentiates with Passive asset discovery using Netflow data from 700+ network partnerships, Automated discovery of internet-facing IPs, domains, and infrastructure, Auto-enrichment with CVEs, KEVs, ASN, and behavioral tags.
Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. Team Cymru RADAR is developed by Team Cymru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Map and Team Cymru RADAR serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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