Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..

Team Cymru RADAR: Passive asset discovery platform using Netflow data for attack surface mapping. built by Team Cymru. Core capabilities include Passive asset discovery using Netflow data from 700+ network partnerships, Automated discovery of internet-facing IPs, domains, and infrastructure, Auto-enrichment with CVEs, KEVs, ASN, and behavioral tags..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.