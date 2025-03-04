Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..

SecuLore Attack Surface Management: Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs. built by SecuLore. Core capabilities include Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.