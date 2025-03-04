Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. SecuLore Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by SecuLore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
SecuLore Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting critical infrastructure need SecuLore Attack Surface Management because its US-based SOC team provides the analyst context that turns raw vulnerability data into actual remediation priorities. The service combines agentless asset discovery across hybrid environments with continuous AI-driven threat detection aligned to NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5.1, meaning you're not just finding what's exposed but monitoring it in real time. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational bandwidth to act on weekly or monthly vulnerability assessments, or if you're looking for a self-service tool without human analyst involvement.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs.
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs SecuLore Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
SecuLore Attack Surface Management: Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs. built by SecuLore. Core capabilities include Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization. SecuLore Attack Surface Management differentiates with Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance.
Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. SecuLore Attack Surface Management is developed by SecuLore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Map and SecuLore Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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