Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Salience xASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Humanize Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unmanaged external assets will appreciate xASM's ability to map your actual attack surface faster than your own infrastructure teams can confirm what exists. The platform covers external discovery, internal scanning, and API endpoints in one place, plus the honeypot and automated pen testing layers give you behavioral threat data most ASM tools skip entirely. Skip this if you need deep supply chain risk visibility or expect your vendor to have more than four people behind the product; xASM excels at finding what you own, not managing risk from what your third parties own.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
xASM platform covering external, internal, and API attack surfaces.
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs Salience xASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Salience xASM: xASM platform covering external, internal, and API attack surfaces. built by Humanize Security. Core capabilities include External asset discovery and web application scanning, Port scanning and attack vector mapping, SSL/TLS certificate auditing and domain reputation monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization. Salience xASM differentiates with External asset discovery and web application scanning, Port scanning and attack vector mapping, SSL/TLS certificate auditing and domain reputation monitoring.
Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. Salience xASM is developed by Humanize Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Map and Salience xASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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