Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.

PublicWWW

Security teams hunting for leaked credentials, API keys, or proprietary code snippets in the wild should start with PublicWWW; it's the fastest way to search billions of indexed web pages for specific alphanumeric patterns you actually care about rather than drowning in generic vulnerability feeds. The free tier lets you run unlimited searches without authentication, so you can validate the signal before committing budget. Skip this if you need automated monitoring of your own source code repositories or continuous scanning of your attack surface; PublicWWW is a manual reconnaissance tool, not a backstop for insider threats or CI/CD pipeline leaks.