Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Method Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Method Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with complex perimeter attack surfaces will get the most from Method Platform because its dual perspective assessment,attacker and defender views running simultaneously,catches exposure gaps that single-angle scanners miss. The tool's Bastion component handles continuous monitoring across large-scale environments while open APIs let you stitch findings into existing workflows without rip-and-replace. Skip this if you need recovery and incident response automation built in; Method prioritizes asset discovery and adversarial perspective over post-compromise operations.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
Full-spectrum security platform for cyber operations and perimeter defense
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs Method Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Method Platform: Full-spectrum security platform for cyber operations and perimeter defense. built by Method Security. Core capabilities include Perimeter assessment via Bastion component, Defender and attacker perspective views, Open APIs for integration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization. Method Platform differentiates with Perimeter assessment via Bastion component, Defender and attacker perspective views, Open APIs for integration.
Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. Method Platform is developed by Method Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Map and Method Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Blue Team. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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