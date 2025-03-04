Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner
Security teams hunting for publicly exposed infrastructure on their own attack surface will find Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner's free model and 396 GitHub stars signal a tool built by practitioners who understand what misconfiguration actually looks like at internet scale. The no-cost entry point means you can run it immediately against your own IP ranges and domains without budget approval cycles, then decide if you need commercial scanning layers. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring tied to ticketing workflows or vulnerability correlation; this is a point-in-time scanner you run on demand, not a managed service that catches new misconfigurations the day they appear.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner: Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner is open-source with 396 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Map and Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery. Key differences: Censys Internet Map is Commercial while Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner is Free, Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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