Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..

Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner: Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.