Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Hadrian Agentic AI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Hadrian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and unable to prioritize which exposures actually matter should start with Hadrian Agentic AI; its agentic pentesting emulates real-world attack chains rather than reporting generic vulnerabilities, forcing you to fix what adversaries would actually exploit. The platform covers ID.AM through DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it finds forgotten infrastructure, validates exploitability, and surfaces business impact simultaneously. Skip this if your organization lacks the engineering bandwidth to operationalize remediation recommendations; Hadrian surfaces findings faster than most teams can act on them.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs Hadrian Agentic AI for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Hadrian Agentic AI: AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting. built by Hadrian. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery for domains, subdomains, certificates, and IPs, Shadow asset identification, Agentic AI-powered penetration testing emulating real-world exploits..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization. Hadrian Agentic AI differentiates with Continuous automated asset discovery for domains, subdomains, certificates, and IPs, Shadow asset identification, Agentic AI-powered penetration testing emulating real-world exploits.
Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. Hadrian Agentic AI is developed by Hadrian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Map and Hadrian Agentic AI serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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