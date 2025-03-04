Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CloudMatos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management
Startups and SMBs with sprawling multi-cloud footprints should pick Matos Automated Attack Surface Management because it finds shadow assets and orphaned infrastructure that your teams don't know exist, without requiring agents or manual tuning. The continuous discovery engine covers ID.AM (asset inventory) and DE.CM (anomaly detection) simultaneously, meaning you get both visibility and active monitoring from one deployment. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation across on-premises datacenters; Matos is cloud-native by design and will feel limited in hybrid environments with heavy legacy infrastructure.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs Matos Automated Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management: Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Automated scanning of domains and IP addresses, CVE and configuration gap detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization. Matos Automated Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Automated scanning of domains and IP addresses, CVE and configuration gap detection.
Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is developed by CloudMatos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Map and Matos Automated Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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