Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Censys Python Library is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
Security teams and researchers who need to programmatically query internet-wide asset data will find Censys Python Library invaluable; it's the fastest path to integrating Censys scan results into custom workflows without building REST calls from scratch. The library maintains active development with 457 GitHub stars and supports Python 3.8 and newer, meaning it works in most modern environments without dependency headaches. Skip this if you need a turnkey dashboard or managed alerting; this is a developer tool that requires you to write the logic that turns raw data into action.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+.
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs Censys Python Library for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Censys Python Library: An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. Censys Python Library is open-source with 457 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Map and Censys Python Library serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Censys Internet Map is Commercial while Censys Python Library is Free, Censys Python Library is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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