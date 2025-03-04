Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..

Censys Python Library: An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.