Censys AI-Driven Solutions: AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting. built by Censys. Core capabilities include AI-driven predictive internet scanning, Continuous monitoring of IPs, hosts, services, and websites, Natural language search query assistant supporting multiple languages..

SecuLore Attack Surface Management: Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs. built by SecuLore. Core capabilities include Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.