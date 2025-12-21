Organizations struggling to map what's actually exposed on the internet will find Censys AI-Driven Solutions faster than manual discovery, particularly mid-market teams without dedicated threat hunters. Its natural language search and continuous IP/service monitoring cover the NIST ID.AM and DE.CM functions most companies botch, and the MCP server integration lets you feed findings directly into your existing AI workflows instead of copy-pasting alerts. Skip this if you need vulnerability assessment or remediation guidance baked in; Censys surfaces what's there and what changed, not what to patch first.

Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure

Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies will get the most from Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure if external attack surface discovery is outpacing your ability to prioritize what actually matters; the platform threads threat intelligence directly into exposure ranking so you stop chasing every subdomain and focus on what adversaries are actively targeting. The CTI-driven prioritization covers NIST ID.RA and DE.CM effectively, giving you continuous asset visibility tied to real threat activity rather than raw vulnerability counts. Skip this if your organization lacks a threat intelligence program or needs internal network monitoring; Intel 471 is built for companies that already consume CTI and want it operationalized across their perimeter.