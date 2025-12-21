Censys AI-Driven Solutions: AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting. built by Censys. Core capabilities include AI-driven predictive internet scanning, Continuous monitoring of IPs, hosts, services, and websites, Natural language search query assistant supporting multiple languages..

Humanize Security Salience: xASM and cyber risk quantification platform with continuous monitoring. built by Humanize Security. Core capabilities include External vulnerability and misconfiguration detection via continuous scanning, API security monitoring including GraphQL scanning, Integrated honeypots for threat intelligence gathering..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.