Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Ceeyu. censys-subdomain-finder is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to find rogue cloud instances, forgotten domains, and shadow IT before attackers do should start with Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring; it automates the tedious work of external asset discovery that most teams do manually or skip entirely. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning you'll actually close the visibility gap that precedes every breach, not just monitor what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization has mature threat intelligence operations and systematic cloud governance; Ceeyu solves the "we don't know what we don't know" problem, not the "we need advanced correlation" problem.
Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface
A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API
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Common questions about comparing Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring vs censys-subdomain-finder for your external attack surface management needs.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring: Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface. built by Ceeyu. Core capabilities include Automatic digital asset discovery, Continuous digital footprint scanning, Subdomain enumeration..
censys-subdomain-finder: A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring is developed by Ceeyu. censys-subdomain-finder is open-source with 818 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring and censys-subdomain-finder serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring is Commercial while censys-subdomain-finder is Free, censys-subdomain-finder is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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