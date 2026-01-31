CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0: Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec. built by CDNetworks. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with 40+ global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity, Web Application Firewall for OWASP top 10 protection, Bot mitigation and management..

Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP: Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 protection, API threat protection, Credential stuffing and brute force prevention..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.