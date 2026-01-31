Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by CDNetworks. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending APIs and web applications against volumetric attacks should pick CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 for its 20+ Tbps DDoS capacity backed by 40+ global scrubbing centers, a scale most WAAP competitors cannot match. The 24/7 SOC staffed by 100+ security analysts and AI-powered rule generation handle both the detection and response work your team shouldn't own in-house. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management or patch orchestration; CDNetworks concentrates on perimeter defense, not remediation workflows.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting APIs in Kubernetes environments should pick Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP for its native container deployment and real-time API-layer threat detection, which catches request-level attacks that perimeter WAFs miss. The hybrid SaaS model means you're not managing infrastructure, and NIST DE.CM and DE.AE coverage confirms continuous monitoring and incident characterization are built in, not bolted on. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS mitigation at scale or you need advanced threat intelligence feeds; Wallarm's Layer 7 DDoS protection works for standard volumetric attacks, but it's not a replacement for a dedicated DDoS scrubbing service.
Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec
Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats
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Common questions about comparing CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 vs Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0: Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec. built by CDNetworks. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with 40+ global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity, Web Application Firewall for OWASP top 10 protection, Bot mitigation and management..
Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP: Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 protection, API threat protection, Credential stuffing and brute force prevention..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 differentiates with DDoS protection with 40+ global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity, Web Application Firewall for OWASP top 10 protection, Bot mitigation and management. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP differentiates with OWASP Top 10 protection, API threat protection, Credential stuffing and brute force prevention.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 is developed by CDNetworks. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 and Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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