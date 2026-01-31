Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by CDNetworks. Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending APIs and web applications against volumetric attacks should pick CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 for its 20+ Tbps DDoS capacity backed by 40+ global scrubbing centers, a scale most WAAP competitors cannot match. The 24/7 SOC staffed by 100+ security analysts and AI-powered rule generation handle both the detection and response work your team shouldn't own in-house. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management or patch orchestration; CDNetworks concentrates on perimeter defense, not remediation workflows.
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform for its managed SOC and autonomous remediation engine, which handles both discovery and patching without requiring expert tuning. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 areas across identification through incident analysis, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and asset management for organizations managing sprawling API and web application inventories. Skip this if you need deep SIEM integration or require on-premises deployment; AppTrana is cloud-native and optimized for outsourced security operations, not for teams building internal detection workflows.
Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec
AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS
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Common questions about comparing CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 vs Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0: Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec. built by CDNetworks. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with 40+ global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity, Web Application Firewall for OWASP top 10 protection, Bot mitigation and management..
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform: AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management for continuous asset discovery, Automated vulnerability scanning and expert-led penetration testing, Autonomous vulnerability remediation (SwyftComply)..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 differentiates with DDoS protection with 40+ global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity, Web Application Firewall for OWASP top 10 protection, Bot mitigation and management. Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform differentiates with Attack Surface Management for continuous asset discovery, Automated vulnerability scanning and expert-led penetration testing, Autonomous vulnerability remediation (SwyftComply).
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 is developed by CDNetworks. Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 and Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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