CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0: Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec. built by CDNetworks. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with 40+ global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity, Web Application Firewall for OWASP top 10 protection, Bot mitigation and management..

Fastly Bot Management: Bot detection and mitigation solution for web apps and APIs. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Advanced bot classification with server-side and client-side analysis, Dynamic Challenges for adaptive bot mitigation, Customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.