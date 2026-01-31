Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by CDNetworks. Fastly Bot Management is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending APIs and web applications against volumetric attacks should pick CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 for its 20+ Tbps DDoS capacity backed by 40+ global scrubbing centers, a scale most WAAP competitors cannot match. The 24/7 SOC staffed by 100+ security analysts and AI-powered rule generation handle both the detection and response work your team shouldn't own in-house. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management or patch orchestration; CDNetworks concentrates on perimeter defense, not remediation workflows.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Fastly Bot Management; its server-side and client-side bot classification engine catches attacks that rule-based filters miss, and the Network Learning Exchange reputation feed means you're blocking IPs flagged across Fastly's customer base. The real-time dashboard gives you visibility into bot behavior patterns without requiring a separate SIEM integration. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS mitigation at scale; while Fastly includes DDoS protection, dedicated DDoS vendors with stronger volumetric attack capabilities will outperform it on pure throughput defense.
Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec
Bot detection and mitigation solution for web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 vs Fastly Bot Management for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0: Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec. built by CDNetworks. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with 40+ global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity, Web Application Firewall for OWASP top 10 protection, Bot mitigation and management..
Fastly Bot Management: Bot detection and mitigation solution for web apps and APIs. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Advanced bot classification with server-side and client-side analysis, Dynamic Challenges for adaptive bot mitigation, Customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 differentiates with DDoS protection with 40+ global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity, Web Application Firewall for OWASP top 10 protection, Bot mitigation and management. Fastly Bot Management differentiates with Advanced bot classification with server-side and client-side analysis, Dynamic Challenges for adaptive bot mitigation, Customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 is developed by CDNetworks. Fastly Bot Management is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 and Fastly Bot Management serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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