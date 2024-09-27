CBRX AI Security is a commercial ai red teaming tool by CBRX. Check Point Lakera Red is a commercial ai red teaming tool by Lakera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai red teaming fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language models need CBRX AI Security primarily because it covers EU regulatory requirements that most red teaming vendors ignore entirely. GDPR, NIS2, and EU AI Act compliance support is built into their assessments and governance frameworks, not bolted on afterward; this matters if your organization faces these mandates. The team is small (four people), so expect hands-on consulting engagement rather than platform self-service, and you'll need internal security ops ready to act on findings quickly. Skip this if you need a vendor who can cover both AI red teaming and broader cloud security infrastructure in a single contract.
Security teams building or deploying generative AI applications need Check Point Lakera Red to find prompt injection and data exfiltration vulnerabilities before attackers do, because it tests both direct manipulation and backdoor injection paths that static analysis misses. The tool maps directly to ID.RA and ID.AM under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it closes the specific gap most organizations have around GenAI risk assessment and asset inventory. Skip this if your priority is legacy application security or if you're not yet shipping LLM features; the Gandalf community threat intelligence is valuable only if you're actively iterating on GenAI products.
European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services
AI-native red teaming agent for GenAI security assessments and remediation
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Common questions about comparing CBRX AI Security vs Check Point Lakera Red for your ai red teaming needs.
CBRX AI Security: European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI Adoption Assessments, AI Red Teaming for LLM applications and agents, AI Security and Governance Consulting..
Check Point Lakera Red: AI-native red teaming agent for GenAI security assessments and remediation. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native red teaming for GenAI applications, Direct manipulation testing for sensitive data exposure, Indirect manipulation testing via backdoor injection..
Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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