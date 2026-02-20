Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud providers will benefit most from Cavirin SaaS for its pre-built compliance policy packs covering HIPAA, GDPR, NIST, PCI, ISO, and SOC2 across AWS, GCP, and Azure simultaneously. The CyberPosture Dashboard delivers real-time asset visibility and auto-remediation that meaningfully reduces the manual work of multi-cloud compliance. Skip this if you need deep workload-level protection or are primarily focused on identity and access management; Cavirin prioritizes infrastructure posture and continuous monitoring over identity-centric controls.

PrismX

Teams new to AWS security who need a fast CIS benchmark audit without vendor lock-in should start with PrismX; the free pricing and JIRA integration mean you can surface compliance gaps and route them to your existing ticketing workflow immediately, no budget approval required. The tool's narrow focus on AWS and CIS baselines covers the Govern function well but skips identity and data risk entirely. Skip this if you're managing multi-cloud infrastructure or need visibility into IAM misconfigurations and data exposure; you'll outgrow it quickly.