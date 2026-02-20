Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cavirin SaaS is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cavirin Systems. PrismX is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud providers will benefit most from Cavirin SaaS for its pre-built compliance policy packs covering HIPAA, GDPR, NIST, PCI, ISO, and SOC2 across AWS, GCP, and Azure simultaneously. The CyberPosture Dashboard delivers real-time asset visibility and auto-remediation that meaningfully reduces the manual work of multi-cloud compliance. Skip this if you need deep workload-level protection or are primarily focused on identity and access management; Cavirin prioritizes infrastructure posture and continuous monitoring over identity-centric controls.
Teams new to AWS security who need a fast CIS benchmark audit without vendor lock-in should start with PrismX; the free pricing and JIRA integration mean you can surface compliance gaps and route them to your existing ticketing workflow immediately, no budget approval required. The tool's narrow focus on AWS and CIS baselines covers the Govern function well but skips identity and data risk entirely. Skip this if you're managing multi-cloud infrastructure or need visibility into IAM misconfigurations and data exposure; you'll outgrow it quickly.
Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure.
PrismX is a cloud security dashboard that provides centralized AWS security monitoring based on CIS benchmarks with JIRA integration for issue management.
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Common questions about comparing Cavirin SaaS vs PrismX for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cavirin SaaS: Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers..
PrismX: PrismX is a cloud security dashboard that provides centralized AWS security monitoring based on CIS benchmarks with JIRA integration for issue management..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cavirin SaaS and PrismX serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover CIS, AWS. Key differences: Cavirin SaaS is Commercial while PrismX is Free, PrismX is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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