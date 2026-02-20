Cavirin SaaS: Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers..

Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence: Cloud & database asset intelligence platform for visibility & compliance. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for cloud and on-premises environments, Real-time configuration drift detection and monitoring, Software license tracking and compliance management..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.