Cavirin SaaS: Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers..

Cytrusst Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM platform for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard for multi-cloud security monitoring, Asset mapping with compliance categorization, Real-time cloud monitoring and performance tracking..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.