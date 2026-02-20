Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cavirin SaaS is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cavirin Systems. Centilytics Security and Health is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Centilytics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud providers will benefit most from Cavirin SaaS for its pre-built compliance policy packs covering HIPAA, GDPR, NIST, PCI, ISO, and SOC2 across AWS, GCP, and Azure simultaneously. The CyberPosture Dashboard delivers real-time asset visibility and auto-remediation that meaningfully reduces the manual work of multi-cloud compliance. Skip this if you need deep workload-level protection or are primarily focused on identity and access management; Cavirin prioritizes infrastructure posture and continuous monitoring over identity-centric controls.
Centilytics Security and Health
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud accounts across AWS, Azure, and GCP need visibility into configuration drift and compliance violations without spinning up a separate tool for each cloud; Centilytics Security and Health delivers that through 300+ service-specific checks and native support for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and NIST frameworks in a single dashboard. The one-click remediation feature matters here,it cuts the mean time between detection and fix from weeks to minutes for common misconfigurations. Skip this if you need deep runtime threat detection or if your organization is still single-cloud; the value compounds only once you're managing sprawl across three or more environments.
Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure.
Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Cavirin SaaS vs Centilytics Security and Health for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cavirin SaaS: Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers..
Centilytics Security and Health: Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt. built by Centilytics. Core capabilities include 300+ service-wise security checks, Compliance management for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO 27001, CSA, CIS, One-click remediation fixes..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cavirin SaaS differentiates with CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers. Centilytics Security and Health differentiates with 300+ service-wise security checks, Compliance management for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO 27001, CSA, CIS, One-click remediation fixes.
Cavirin SaaS is developed by Cavirin Systems. Centilytics Security and Health is developed by Centilytics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cavirin SaaS and Centilytics Security and Health serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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