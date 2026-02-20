Cavirin SaaS: Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers..

Centilytics Security and Health: Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt. built by Centilytics. Core capabilities include 300+ service-wise security checks, Compliance management for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO 27001, CSA, CIS, One-click remediation fixes..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.