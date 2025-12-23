Cato Networks Network Firewall is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Cato Networks. Check Point Securing the AI Transformation is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Check Point Software Technologies.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cato Networks Network Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy perimeter firewalls with cloud infrastructure should pick Cato Networks Network Firewall for its native integration of remote access and threat prevention without separate appliances. The FWaaS model eliminates the maintenance burden of on-prem hardware while maintaining full Layer 7 inspection and IPS at scale across distributed offices and remote workers. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM orchestration or advanced incident response workflows; Cato's strength is detection and prevention, not post-breach investigation or playbook automation.
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation
Enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure and active AI deployments need Check Point Securing the AI Transformation for its purpose-built GenAI threat isolation within the Infinity Platform, something traditional NGFWs bolt on as an afterthought. The stack covers five of seven NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions including Platform Security and Infrastructure Resilience, with ThreatCloud intelligence closing gaps in Detect and Analyze capabilities. Skip this if you're a mid-market shop standardized on a single cloud provider or still running primarily on-premises; the mesh architecture and AI security overhead demand operational maturity that smaller teams often lack.
Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security
Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation
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Common questions about comparing Cato Networks Network Firewall vs Check Point Securing the AI Transformation for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Cato Networks Network Firewall: Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security. built by Cato Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Data packet filtering, Deep packet inspection (DPI), Application-aware inspection at Layer 7..
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation: Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh network security with Zero Trust architecture, Quantum Network Security firewalls, Email security platform..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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