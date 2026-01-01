Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CatchProbe LeakMAP is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CatchProbe. Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is a free digital risk protection tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for exposed credentials and breached data across dark web sources will find real value in LeakMAP's 40TB+ indexed database and domain-based search capabilities, which catch leaks faster than manual monitoring alone. The tool's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, paired with social media enrichment and multi-data-type correlation, means your team surfaces compromised assets before attackers weaponize them. Skip this if your priority is breach response and remediation workflows; LeakMAP is built for intelligence gathering and risk assessment, not incident containment.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb
Startups and SMBs without dedicated threat intelligence teams should run Dark Web Exposure Test before anything else; it catches credential breaches and phishing infrastructure targeting your organization without requiring headcount or budget. The tool covers both ID.RA risk assessment and DE.AE incident detection across dark web monitoring, domain squatting, and trademark abuse in a single free scan. Not built for enterprises that need continuous monitoring, automated response workflows, or integration with existing security platforms; this is early warning, not orchestration.
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data
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Common questions about comparing CatchProbe LeakMAP vs Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb for your digital risk protection needs.
CatchProbe LeakMAP: Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking. built by CatchProbe. Core capabilities include 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities..
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb: A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Dark Web Exposure Monitoring, Phishing Detection and Monitoring, Domain Squatting Monitoring..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CatchProbe LeakMAP differentiates with 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities. Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb differentiates with Dark Web Exposure Monitoring, Phishing Detection and Monitoring, Domain Squatting Monitoring.
CatchProbe LeakMAP is developed by CatchProbe. Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CatchProbe LeakMAP and Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Osint. Key differences: CatchProbe LeakMAP is Commercial while Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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