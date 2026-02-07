Caspia Technologies GenAI for Semiconductor Cybersecurity: GenAI-powered pre-silicon security verification suite for SoC designs. built by Caspia Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated security property generation for SoC verification, Security asset identification through design analysis, Threat modeling automation..

PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform: Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automated TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) threat modeling, Early-stage risk detection with automatic TARA updates on new vulnerability publication, Real-time code vulnerability scanning (SAST)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.