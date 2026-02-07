Enterprise and mid-market semiconductor design teams need Caspia Technologies GenAI for Semiconductor Cybersecurity to catch security flaws before silicon leaves the fab, when fixes cost millions instead of recalls. The tool automates threat modeling and assertion generation across SoC verification, cutting the manual work that lets vulnerabilities slip into pre-silicon validation. Skip this if your threat model treats hardware as trusted; Caspia forces you to actually think about what can go wrong in your design, which some teams aren't ready for.

Cycuity Radix

Chip design teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Cycuity Radix to catch security flaws in RTL and microarchitecture before silicon is fabricated, when fixes are still possible. The tool tracks information flow across IP blocks and firmware integration, mapping weaknesses to CWE standards while measuring your actual security coverage,not just scanning for known patterns. Skip this if your threat model treats hardware as fixed and immutable; Radix assumes you can still iterate on design, which is its entire value proposition.