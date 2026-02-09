Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker is a commercial cloud access security broker tool by Olfeo. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access SaaS Security is a commercial cloud access security broker tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud access security broker fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling with shadow IT and SaaS sprawl will get the most from Olfeo's CASB, which pairs real-time application discovery with behavioral anomaly detection to catch unauthorized access patterns that static policy alone misses. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions across monitoring and access control, with particular strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring and DE.AE incident characterization. Skip this if you need deep integration with on-premises identity systems or legacy application controls; Olfeo is built for cloud-first environments where your data is already scattered across multiple SaaS platforms.
CASB solution for securing SaaS application access and usage
SASE-native CASB for SaaS app security, data protection, and threat prevention
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Common questions about comparing CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker vs Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access SaaS Security for your cloud access security broker needs.
CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker: CASB solution for securing SaaS application access and usage. built by Olfeo. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility into SaaS application usage, Shadow IT detection and discovery, Context-based access control policies..
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access SaaS Security: SASE-native CASB for SaaS app security, data protection, and threat prevention. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Shadow IT and GenAI application discovery, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), Data loss prevention for SaaS environments..
Both serve the Cloud Access Security Broker market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker differentiates with Real-time visibility into SaaS application usage, Shadow IT detection and discovery, Context-based access control policies. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access SaaS Security differentiates with Shadow IT and GenAI application discovery, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), Data loss prevention for SaaS environments.
CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker is developed by Olfeo. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access SaaS Security is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker and Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access SaaS Security serve similar Cloud Access Security Broker use cases: both are Cloud Access Security Broker tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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