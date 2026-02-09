CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker: CASB solution for securing SaaS application access and usage. built by Olfeo. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility into SaaS application usage, Shadow IT detection and discovery, Context-based access control policies..

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access SaaS Security: SASE-native CASB for SaaS app security, data protection, and threat prevention. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Shadow IT and GenAI application discovery, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), Data loss prevention for SaaS environments..

Both serve the Cloud Access Security Broker market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.