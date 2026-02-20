Carbide Cloud Monitoring: Continuous cloud security monitoring & compliance for AWS and Azure. built by Carbide. Core capabilities include Automated cloud security gap analysis across 400+ security checks for AWS and Azure, AWS Well-Architected Framework automated reviews (~90% Security Pillar coverage), Continuous compliance monitoring across 12+ frameworks (SOC 2, GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, etc.)..

Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence: Cloud & database asset intelligence platform for visibility & compliance. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for cloud and on-premises environments, Real-time configuration drift detection and monitoring, Software license tracking and compliance management..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.