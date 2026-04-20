Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents: Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement. built by Capsule Security. Core capabilities include Agentless AI agent discovery across home-grown, SaaS, and endpoint environments, Agent Security Graph mapping agent-tool-data relationships at runtime, Real-time observability into agent actions, decisions, and execution paths..

Edera AI Agents: Secure infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads. built by Edera. Core capabilities include Hardware-level isolation for AI-generated code execution, Ephemeral sandbox environments, Persistent execution with state maintenance..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.