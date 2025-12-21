Calypso AI Inference Platform: Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring. built by CalypsoAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference..

Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting: AI/ML security testing service identifying vulnerabilities in models and data. built by Coalfire. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability testing, ML infrastructure security assessment, Data pipeline security testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.