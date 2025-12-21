Calypso AI Inference Platform is a commercial ai red teaming tool by CalypsoAI. Check Point Lakera Red is a commercial ai red teaming tool by Lakera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai red teaming fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language models need inference-layer defense before attackers find prompt injection vulnerabilities in production, and Calypso AI Inference Platform is built specifically for that job with agentic red-teaming that automatically discovers LLM weaknesses before users do. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow,continuous monitoring of AI interactions plus real-time adaptive blocking,and runs hybrid (on-premises or SaaS) so you're not forced into cloud-only deployment. Skip this if you're still in the planning phase or running only small, non-customer-facing AI pilots; Calypso assumes you have models in active use and the security ops bandwidth to act on findings.
Security teams building or deploying generative AI applications need Check Point Lakera Red to find prompt injection and data exfiltration vulnerabilities before attackers do, because it tests both direct manipulation and backdoor injection paths that static analysis misses. The tool maps directly to ID.RA and ID.AM under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it closes the specific gap most organizations have around GenAI risk assessment and asset inventory. Skip this if your priority is legacy application security or if you're not yet shipping LLM features; the Gandalf community threat intelligence is valuable only if you're actively iterating on GenAI products.
Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring
AI-native red teaming agent for GenAI security assessments and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Calypso AI Inference Platform vs Check Point Lakera Red for your ai red teaming needs.
Calypso AI Inference Platform: Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring. built by CalypsoAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference..
Check Point Lakera Red: AI-native red teaming agent for GenAI security assessments and remediation. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native red teaming for GenAI applications, Direct manipulation testing for sensitive data exposure, Indirect manipulation testing via backdoor injection..
Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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