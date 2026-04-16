Calvin Risk Calvin Platform: AI governance & testing platform for ML models and LLMs in FinServ. built by Calvin Risk. Core capabilities include Model Inventory management, Business Use Case Inventory, Risk Inventory tracking..

JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.