Calvin Risk Calvin Platform: AI governance & testing platform for ML models and LLMs in FinServ. built by Calvin Risk. Core capabilities include Model Inventory management, Business Use Case Inventory, Risk Inventory tracking..

FairNow: AI governance platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and AI system oversight. built by FairNow. Core capabilities include Centralized AI system inventory and registry, Automated risk flagging and regulatory alerts per AI system, Compliance automation for 25+ AI regulations and standards (ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, etc.)..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.