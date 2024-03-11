Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CakeFuzzer is a free dynamic application security testing tool. jaeles is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
CakePHP development teams with tight security budgets should use CakeFuzzer for its framework-specific vulnerability detection, which cuts the signal-to-noise problem that generic DAST tools create on PHP applications. The tool has 104 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it a low-friction addition to CI/CD pipelines where false positives are the main friction point. Skip this if you're running a polyglot stack or need coverage beyond CakePHP; CakeFuzzer's narrow focus is its strength and its limitation.
Security teams building custom scanning workflows for internal applications will get the most from Jaeles because its template-based architecture lets you write rules for your specific tech stack rather than forcing you into vendor presets. The 2,283 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution of custom scenarios, which means you're not locked into what the maintainers decided to scan. Skip this if you need commercial support, a polished UI, or compliance reporting; Jaeles is a CLI-first tool that rewards engineering time over convenience.
CakeFuzzer is an automated vulnerability discovery tool specifically designed for identifying security issues in CakePHP web applications with minimal false positives.
Jaeles is an automated web application testing tool that helps identify vulnerabilities and security issues through customizable testing scenarios.
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Common questions about comparing CakeFuzzer vs jaeles for your dynamic application security testing needs.
CakeFuzzer: CakeFuzzer is an automated vulnerability discovery tool specifically designed for identifying security issues in CakePHP web applications with minimal false positives..
jaeles: Jaeles is an automated web application testing tool that helps identify vulnerabilities and security issues through customizable testing scenarios..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CakeFuzzer is open-source with 104 GitHub stars. jaeles is open-source with 2,283 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CakeFuzzer and jaeles serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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