CakePHP development teams with tight security budgets should use CakeFuzzer for its framework-specific vulnerability detection, which cuts the signal-to-noise problem that generic DAST tools create on PHP applications. The tool has 104 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it a low-friction addition to CI/CD pipelines where false positives are the main friction point. Skip this if you're running a polyglot stack or need coverage beyond CakePHP; CakeFuzzer's narrow focus is its strength and its limitation.

jaeles

Security teams building custom scanning workflows for internal applications will get the most from Jaeles because its template-based architecture lets you write rules for your specific tech stack rather than forcing you into vendor presets. The 2,283 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution of custom scenarios, which means you're not locked into what the maintainers decided to scan. Skip this if you need commercial support, a polished UI, or compliance reporting; Jaeles is a CLI-first tool that rewards engineering time over convenience.