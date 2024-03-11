CakePHP development teams with tight security budgets should use CakeFuzzer for its framework-specific vulnerability detection, which cuts the signal-to-noise problem that generic DAST tools create on PHP applications. The tool has 104 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it a low-friction addition to CI/CD pipelines where false positives are the main friction point. Skip this if you're running a polyglot stack or need coverage beyond CakePHP; CakeFuzzer's narrow focus is its strength and its limitation.

ImmuniWeb® Neuron

Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.