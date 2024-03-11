CakeFuzzer

CakePHP development teams with tight security budgets should use CakeFuzzer for its framework-specific vulnerability detection, which cuts the signal-to-noise problem that generic DAST tools create on PHP applications. The tool has 104 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it a low-friction addition to CI/CD pipelines where false positives are the main friction point. Skip this if you're running a polyglot stack or need coverage beyond CakePHP; CakeFuzzer's narrow focus is its strength and its limitation.