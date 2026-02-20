C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..

SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE): Cloud security asset exposure management and visibility platform. built by SecPod. Core capabilities include Cloud asset discovery, Asset exposure assessment, Cloud security posture visibility..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.