Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by C3M Cloud Control. SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by SecPod. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AWS, GCP, and Azure in parallel should pick C3M Cloud Control for its agentless inventory and native policy engine that doesn't require a separate query language learning curve. The CQL engine lets you write custom detection rules without external dependencies, and the SOAR-based automation actually closes the gap between detection and response instead of dumping alerts into a backlog. Skip this if you need deep API-level CIEM capabilities or forensic depth comparable to point tools; C3M prioritizes continuous misconfiguration hunting over identity entitlement analysis and historical breach archaeology.
SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in cloud asset sprawl need SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure because it actually finds what you don't know you have before it becomes an exposure. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset discovery tied directly to risk scoring rather than inventory lists that sit unused. Skip this if your cloud footprint is under 50 workloads or you've already standardized on a CSPM with native asset management; SecPod's value compounds with complexity, not simplicity.
Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud.
Cloud security asset exposure management and visibility platform
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Common questions about comparing C3M Cloud Control - CSPM vs SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE) for your cloud security posture management needs.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..
SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE): Cloud security asset exposure management and visibility platform. built by SecPod. Core capabilities include Cloud asset discovery, Asset exposure assessment, Cloud security posture visibility..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM differentiates with Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine. SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE) differentiates with Cloud asset discovery, Asset exposure assessment, Cloud security posture visibility.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is developed by C3M Cloud Control. SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE) is developed by SecPod. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM and SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE) serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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