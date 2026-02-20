Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by C3M Cloud Control. Nutanix Security Central is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Nutanix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AWS, GCP, and Azure in parallel should pick C3M Cloud Control for its agentless inventory and native policy engine that doesn't require a separate query language learning curve. The CQL engine lets you write custom detection rules without external dependencies, and the SOAR-based automation actually closes the gap between detection and response instead of dumping alerts into a backlog. Skip this if you need deep API-level CIEM capabilities or forensic depth comparable to point tools; C3M prioritizes continuous misconfiguration hunting over identity entitlement analysis and historical breach archaeology.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure across multiple clouds will get the most from Nutanix Security Central because it connects asset visibility to incident response without forcing you into a single-vendor cloud ecosystem. The platform covers NIST Identify and Detect functions thoroughly, with compliance auditing against CIS, NIST CSF, and PCI-DSS built in, though it prioritizes continuous monitoring and vulnerability discovery over recovery orchestration. Skip this if your team runs primarily public cloud workloads and needs a best-of-breed CSPM; Security Central assumes on-premises or hybrid deployments where microsegmentation and Zero Trust policy automation matter more than cloud-native speed.
Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud.
Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection
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Common questions about comparing C3M Cloud Control - CSPM vs Nutanix Security Central for your cloud security posture management needs.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..
Nutanix Security Central: Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection. built by Nutanix. Core capabilities include Multicloud security monitoring and visibility, Vulnerability discovery and assessment, Automated incident response with Nutanix Playbooks integration..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM differentiates with Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine. Nutanix Security Central differentiates with Multicloud security monitoring and visibility, Vulnerability discovery and assessment, Automated incident response with Nutanix Playbooks integration.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is developed by C3M Cloud Control. Nutanix Security Central is developed by Nutanix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM and Nutanix Security Central serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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