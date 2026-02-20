C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..

Nutanix Security Central: Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection. built by Nutanix. Core capabilities include Multicloud security monitoring and visibility, Vulnerability discovery and assessment, Automated incident response with Nutanix Playbooks integration..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.