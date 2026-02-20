Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by C3M Cloud Control. Kivera Cloud Agility is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Kivera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AWS, GCP, and Azure in parallel should pick C3M Cloud Control for its agentless inventory and native policy engine that doesn't require a separate query language learning curve. The CQL engine lets you write custom detection rules without external dependencies, and the SOAR-based automation actually closes the gap between detection and response instead of dumping alerts into a backlog. Skip this if you need deep API-level CIEM capabilities or forensic depth comparable to point tools; C3M prioritizes continuous misconfiguration hunting over identity entitlement analysis and historical breach archaeology.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud providers will see the most value in Kivera Cloud Agility because it enforces security controls across all cloud services on day one, including newly released features without lag. The vendor's approach to 100% service and parameter-level coverage means your security baselines stay current across AWS, Azure, GCP, and others without manual policy rewrites each quarter. This is not the right tool if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud provider or if you need detection and response capabilities; Kivera focuses on prevention and governance, leaving incident response to other platforms.
Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud.
Cloud security enforcement platform with full cloud service coverage.
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Common questions about comparing C3M Cloud Control - CSPM vs Kivera Cloud Agility for your cloud security posture management needs.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..
Kivera Cloud Agility: Cloud security enforcement platform with full cloud service coverage. built by Kivera. Core capabilities include 100% coverage of cloud services at the service, feature, and parameter level, Enforcement of cloud security controls across all cloud services, Zero-lag support for newly released cloud services and features on release day..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM differentiates with Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine. Kivera Cloud Agility differentiates with 100% coverage of cloud services at the service, feature, and parameter level, Enforcement of cloud security controls across all cloud services, Zero-lag support for newly released cloud services and features on release day.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is developed by C3M Cloud Control. Kivera Cloud Agility is developed by Kivera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM and Kivera Cloud Agility serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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