C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..

Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.