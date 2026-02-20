Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by C3M Cloud Control. Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Group IB. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AWS, GCP, and Azure in parallel should pick C3M Cloud Control for its agentless inventory and native policy engine that doesn't require a separate query language learning curve. The CQL engine lets you write custom detection rules without external dependencies, and the SOAR-based automation actually closes the gap between detection and response instead of dumping alerts into a backlog. Skip this if you need deep API-level CIEM capabilities or forensic depth comparable to point tools; C3M prioritizes continuous misconfiguration hunting over identity entitlement analysis and historical breach archaeology.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multicloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find real value in Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management's tight integration with threat intelligence and attack surface context, which elevates risk prioritization beyond generic misconfiguration flagging. The agentless API scanning covers CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53 compliance, and the built-in CI/CD checks for CodeBuild and CodeDeploy catch drift earlier in the pipeline. Skip this if your primary need is remediation automation or deep CIEM capabilities; Group-IB prioritizes visibility and threat correlation over orchestrated fixes.
Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud.
CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance
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Common questions about comparing C3M Cloud Control - CSPM vs Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management for your cloud security posture management needs.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM differentiates with Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine. Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is developed by C3M Cloud Control. Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Group IB. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM integrates with AWS, GCP, Azure. Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, AWS CodeBuild and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM and Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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