C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform: Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle. built by C2A Security. Core capabilities include Automated threat modeling and risk assessment (TARA), Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) automation, Bill of materials and vulnerability management..

The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Automated codebase scanning across multiple repositories, Security vulnerability detection against 4,000+ rules, Third-party dependency and open source component analysis..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.