C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform: Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle. built by C2A Security. Core capabilities include Automated threat modeling and risk assessment (TARA), Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) automation, Bill of materials and vulnerability management..

Software Improvement Group Sigrid®: Software portfolio governance platform for code quality and security analysis. built by Software Improvement Group. Core capabilities include Source code analysis and benchmarking against 400B+ lines of code database, Continuous security vulnerability scanning with severity-based prioritization, Code quality and maintainability assessment for technical debt identification..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.