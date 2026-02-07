C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform: Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle. built by C2A Security. Core capabilities include Automated threat modeling and risk assessment (TARA), Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) automation, Bill of materials and vulnerability management..

Delphos Labs Analyze: AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries. built by Delphos Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.