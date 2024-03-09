Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp-Yara-Rules is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Yara-Scanner is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running manual Burp assessments who need to catch malware and compromised content embedded in web responses will find Burp-Yara-Rules valuable because it extends Burp's native detection with Yara's pattern-matching precision at no cost. The 49-star GitHub backing shows real adoption among practitioners who actually automate their scan workflows. Skip this if you're looking for managed threat feeds or rules that auto-update; this is a static ruleset that demands your team understand what they're hunting for and actively maintain relevance.
Burp Suite users who need to hunt for application-specific signatures and malware patterns in intercepted traffic should reach for Yara-Scanner; it's the only free extension that lets you write and deploy custom Yara rules directly against your proxy traffic without leaving the tool. The 48 GitHub stars and active Python codebase signal a small but committed user base. Skip this if your team lacks Yara rule expertise or if you need vendor-maintained detection logic; you'll spend more time writing rules than scanning.
A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension that helps identify malicious software and infected web pages during web application security assessments.
A Python-based Burp Suite extension that integrates Yara scanning capabilities for detecting patterns and signatures in web application traffic using custom Yara rules.
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Common questions about comparing Burp-Yara-Rules vs Yara-Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Burp-Yara-Rules: A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension that helps identify malicious software and infected web pages during web application security assessments..
Yara-Scanner: A Python-based Burp Suite extension that integrates Yara scanning capabilities for detecting patterns and signatures in web application traffic using custom Yara rules..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp-Yara-Rules and Yara-Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover YARA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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