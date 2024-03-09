Security teams running manual Burp assessments who need to catch malware and compromised content embedded in web responses will find Burp-Yara-Rules valuable because it extends Burp's native detection with Yara's pattern-matching precision at no cost. The 49-star GitHub backing shows real adoption among practitioners who actually automate their scan workflows. Skip this if you're looking for managed threat feeds or rules that auto-update; this is a static ruleset that demands your team understand what they're hunting for and actively maintain relevance.

Yara-Scanner

Burp Suite users who need to hunt for application-specific signatures and malware patterns in intercepted traffic should reach for Yara-Scanner; it's the only free extension that lets you write and deploy custom Yara rules directly against your proxy traffic without leaving the tool. The 48 GitHub stars and active Python codebase signal a small but committed user base. Skip this if your team lacks Yara rule expertise or if you need vendor-maintained detection logic; you'll spend more time writing rules than scanning.