Burp Suite Enterprise Edition: An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications. built by PortSwigger Ltd...

Haicker: Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents. built by Haicker. Core capabilities include GitHub repository integration, Continuous automated security scanning, AI agent-based testing..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.