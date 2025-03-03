Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by PortSwigger Ltd.. Haicker is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Haicker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need continuous web application scanning across multiple codebases will get the most from Burp Suite Enterprise Edition; its automated crawling and issue prioritization cut the noise that makes smaller DAST tools unusable at scale. The platform's cloud deployment and continuous monitoring capability align directly with NIST's ID.RA Risk Assessment function, letting you build scanning into the pipeline rather than treat it as a point-in-time assessment. Skip this if your primary concern is API security or if you need tight integration with your existing SIEM; Burp Suite excels at traditional web app coverage but requires separate tooling for emerging attack surfaces.
Development teams shipping code weekly into GitHub will find Haicker's value in catching business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities before they reach staging, not just dependency scanning. The AI agent-based testing executes real browser workflows and Python scripts in isolation, meaning you're testing actual user paths rather than static payloads, and the continuous integration hook means findings land in pull requests same-day. Skip this if your organization needs DAST coverage across multiple code repositories or deployment targets outside GitHub; Haicker's strength is depth in a single integration point, not breadth across your entire application portfolio.
An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications.
Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents
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Common questions about comparing Burp Suite Enterprise Edition vs Haicker for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition: An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications. built by PortSwigger Ltd...
Haicker: Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents. built by Haicker. Core capabilities include GitHub repository integration, Continuous automated security scanning, AI agent-based testing..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is developed by PortSwigger Ltd.. Haicker is developed by Haicker. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition and Haicker serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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