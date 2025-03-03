Burp Suite Enterprise Edition: An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications. built by PortSwigger Ltd...

Guardian360 Lighthouse: Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev. built by Guardian360. Core capabilities include Internet-facing code scanning, Framework detection, In-depth vulnerability analysis and findings reporting..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.