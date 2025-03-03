Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by PortSwigger Ltd.. Guardian360 Lighthouse is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Guardian360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need continuous web application scanning across multiple codebases will get the most from Burp Suite Enterprise Edition; its automated crawling and issue prioritization cut the noise that makes smaller DAST tools unusable at scale. The platform's cloud deployment and continuous monitoring capability align directly with NIST's ID.RA Risk Assessment function, letting you build scanning into the pipeline rather than treat it as a point-in-time assessment. Skip this if your primary concern is API security or if you need tight integration with your existing SIEM; Burp Suite excels at traditional web app coverage but requires separate tooling for emerging attack surfaces.
Development teams shipping web applications need a scanner that catches vulnerabilities before they reach production, and Guardian360 Lighthouse pairs internet-facing code scanning with framework detection to reduce false positives that waste remediation time. The platform maps directly to ID.RA and PR.PS under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it feeds both risk assessment and secure-by-design workflows without forcing developers into a separate training tool. Skip this if your organization runs primarily containerized microservices or needs runtime application self-protection; Lighthouse is built for traditional web app security, not cloud-native infrastructure scanning.
An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications.
Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev.
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Common questions about comparing Burp Suite Enterprise Edition vs Guardian360 Lighthouse for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition: An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications. built by PortSwigger Ltd...
Guardian360 Lighthouse: Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev. built by Guardian360. Core capabilities include Internet-facing code scanning, Framework detection, In-depth vulnerability analysis and findings reporting..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is developed by PortSwigger Ltd.. Guardian360 Lighthouse is developed by Guardian360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition and Guardian360 Lighthouse serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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