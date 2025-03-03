Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by PortSwigger Ltd.. GAUNTLT is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need continuous web application scanning across multiple codebases will get the most from Burp Suite Enterprise Edition; its automated crawling and issue prioritization cut the noise that makes smaller DAST tools unusable at scale. The platform's cloud deployment and continuous monitoring capability align directly with NIST's ID.RA Risk Assessment function, letting you build scanning into the pipeline rather than treat it as a point-in-time assessment. Skip this if your primary concern is API security or if you need tight integration with your existing SIEM; Burp Suite excels at traditional web app coverage but requires separate tooling for emerging attack surfaces.
DevOps and security teams running continuous integration pipelines will get the most from GAUNTLT because it embeds security testing directly into build workflows without requiring separate scanning infrastructure. The free pricing model means you can start stress-testing applications for logic flaws and runtime vulnerabilities before spending budget on enterprise DAST tools. Skip GAUNTLT if your team needs guided remediation or a UI-first experience; it's built for engineers who write tests, not security analysts who point and click.
An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications.
GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool
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Common questions about comparing Burp Suite Enterprise Edition vs GAUNTLT for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition: An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications. built by PortSwigger Ltd...
GAUNTLT: GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition and GAUNTLT serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is Commercial while GAUNTLT is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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