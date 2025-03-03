Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by PortSwigger Ltd.. Dockerfiles for Testing is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need continuous web application scanning across multiple codebases will get the most from Burp Suite Enterprise Edition; its automated crawling and issue prioritization cut the noise that makes smaller DAST tools unusable at scale. The platform's cloud deployment and continuous monitoring capability align directly with NIST's ID.RA Risk Assessment function, letting you build scanning into the pipeline rather than treat it as a point-in-time assessment. Skip this if your primary concern is API security or if you need tight integration with your existing SIEM; Burp Suite excels at traditional web app coverage but requires separate tooling for emerging attack surfaces.
Development teams running distributed applications need standardized test environments that actually match production, and Dockerfiles for Testing delivers that without vendor lock-in or licensing friction. The free pricing and active GitHub community mean you can version-control your entire testing setup alongside your code, catching environment-related failures before they reach staging. Skip this if your organization demands commercial support contracts or needs orchestration beyond basic container definition; this tool is infrastructure-as-code, not a testing platform.
An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications.
Container image definitions that create standardized testing environments for software applications with consistent dependencies and configurations.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Burp Suite Enterprise Edition vs Dockerfiles for Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition: An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications. built by PortSwigger Ltd...
Dockerfiles for Testing: Container image definitions that create standardized testing environments for software applications with consistent dependencies and configurations..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition and Dockerfiles for Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is Commercial while Dockerfiles for Testing is Free, Dockerfiles for Testing is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox