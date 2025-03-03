Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by PortSwigger Ltd.. Cobalt DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Cobalt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need continuous web application scanning across multiple codebases will get the most from Burp Suite Enterprise Edition; its automated crawling and issue prioritization cut the noise that makes smaller DAST tools unusable at scale. The platform's cloud deployment and continuous monitoring capability align directly with NIST's ID.RA Risk Assessment function, letting you build scanning into the pipeline rather than treat it as a point-in-time assessment. Skip this if your primary concern is API security or if you need tight integration with your existing SIEM; Burp Suite excels at traditional web app coverage but requires separate tooling for emerging attack surfaces.
Teams running distributed web applications and APIs who need to validate fixes without waiting for manual retesting will get the most from Cobalt DAST; its remediation validation workflow cuts the cycle between developer handoff and security sign-off. The platform integrates authenticated scanning across subdomains with false positive filtering via fingerprinting, reducing alert fatigue that kills DAST adoption. Skip this if your organization needs coverage beyond web applications or relies on a vendor pentest program as your primary validation layer; Cobalt DAST is automated scanning, not a replacement for human testers.
An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications.
Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.
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Common questions about comparing Burp Suite Enterprise Edition vs Cobalt DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition: An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications. built by PortSwigger Ltd...
Cobalt DAST: Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is developed by PortSwigger Ltd.. Cobalt DAST is developed by Cobalt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition and Cobalt DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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