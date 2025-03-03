Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by PortSwigger Ltd.. Burp-Yara-Rules is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need continuous web application scanning across multiple codebases will get the most from Burp Suite Enterprise Edition; its automated crawling and issue prioritization cut the noise that makes smaller DAST tools unusable at scale. The platform's cloud deployment and continuous monitoring capability align directly with NIST's ID.RA Risk Assessment function, letting you build scanning into the pipeline rather than treat it as a point-in-time assessment. Skip this if your primary concern is API security or if you need tight integration with your existing SIEM; Burp Suite excels at traditional web app coverage but requires separate tooling for emerging attack surfaces.
Security teams running manual Burp assessments who need to catch malware and compromised content embedded in web responses will find Burp-Yara-Rules valuable because it extends Burp's native detection with Yara's pattern-matching precision at no cost. The 49-star GitHub backing shows real adoption among practitioners who actually automate their scan workflows. Skip this if you're looking for managed threat feeds or rules that auto-update; this is a static ruleset that demands your team understand what they're hunting for and actively maintain relevance.
An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications.
A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension that helps identify malicious software and infected web pages during web application security assessments.
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Common questions about comparing Burp Suite Enterprise Edition vs Burp-Yara-Rules for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition: An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications. built by PortSwigger Ltd...
Burp-Yara-Rules: A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension that helps identify malicious software and infected web pages during web application security assessments..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition and Burp-Yara-Rules serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, Security Scanning. Key differences: Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is Commercial while Burp-Yara-Rules is Free, Burp-Yara-Rules is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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